Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $4.64 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1,661.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,699,000 after buying an additional 328,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $5.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.19. 4,978,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,530. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.95 and its 200-day moving average is $148.01. The company has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $174.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.