Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,821,000 after buying an additional 101,472 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,880,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,284,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,358,000 after purchasing an additional 53,958 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 179.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after purchasing an additional 886,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CAH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of CAH opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.486 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

