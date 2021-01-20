Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 32,584 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 251.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,584 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.19% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,597,000 after acquiring an additional 158,605 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 67.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 285,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 115,045 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 109.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 86,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,606,000 after acquiring an additional 61,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 78.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 36,862 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $68,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 732,639 shares in the company, valued at $29,459,414.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,631. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.