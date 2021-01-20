Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Global Net Lease worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Shares of GNL opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. Analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

