Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 39,724 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,043 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 39,724 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after buying an additional 216,737 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.18.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

