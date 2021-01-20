Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.06

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and traded as high as $7.28. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXCOF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from $8.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74.

Exco Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXCOF)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

