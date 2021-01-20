F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%.

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNB. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,620. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

