F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

NYSE FNB opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

