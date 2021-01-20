F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens cut F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

