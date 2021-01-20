F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells $96,285.00 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $96,285.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,982.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,974. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $200.57.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 57.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after purchasing an additional 365,844 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in F5 Networks by 75.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,176,000 after purchasing an additional 235,213 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in F5 Networks by 38.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 208,220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in F5 Networks by 31.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in F5 Networks by 54.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $52,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $199.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.