Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Position Trimmed by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $1,857,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $9,581,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.14.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $483.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $503.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.38. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $530.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.