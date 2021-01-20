Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Shares Up 4.7%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) shares shot up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.20. 65,895 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 56,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fairfax India Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

