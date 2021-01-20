Family Firm Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Havens Advisors LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLTW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $208.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

