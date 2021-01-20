Family Firm Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 106.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,419 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average is $103.70. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $90.51.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.