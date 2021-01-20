Family Firm Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

IWC stock opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.23. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $133.60.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

