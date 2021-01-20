Family Firm Inc. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 103.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,902 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 147.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,366,000 after buying an additional 1,162,465 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $668,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.44. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $92.13.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

