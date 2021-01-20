Family Firm Inc. Has $743,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 120.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITB opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.58. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

