Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.85

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.85 and traded as high as $13.45. Fang shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 9,800 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter. Fang had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 15.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fang by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Fang during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fang by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fang Company Profile (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

