Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Lessened by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up about 2.4% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 12.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at $223,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

