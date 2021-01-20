Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on Fathom from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:FTHM traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.77. 122,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,748. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57. Fathom has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fathom will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the third quarter worth $35,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the third quarter worth $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the third quarter worth $114,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the third quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

