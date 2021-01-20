Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.83

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.83 and traded as high as $19.25. Fauquier Bankshares shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 2,032 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 18.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fauquier Bankshares stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.74% of Fauquier Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBSS)

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. It provides various loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land, residential real estate, personal, and home equity lines of credit, as well as automobile and various consumer financing services.

