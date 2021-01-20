Feathercoin Market Cap Hits $3.27 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. Feathercoin has a market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $6,392.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 105% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004247 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000947 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.