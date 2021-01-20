Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 80,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $805,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,483 shares in the company, valued at $21,623,620.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 309,149 shares of company stock valued at $21,894,500 over the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 113.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75,478 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $856.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $83.06.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.32. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $47.05 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

