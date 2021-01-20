Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

Shares of FNMA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.93. 18,374,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,675,042. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. Federal National Mortgage Association has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.55 and a beta of 2.38.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.