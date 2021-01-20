Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.00

Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 1422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.93 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter worth $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 106.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 68.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.