FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,261 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in FedEx by 8,151.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after buying an additional 825,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in FedEx by 128.3% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $181,674,000 after buying an additional 405,985 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,645,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,483,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $249.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.68. The firm has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at $11,048,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

