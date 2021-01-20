Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) (LON:FXPO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $213.70

Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) (LON:FXPO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $213.70 and traded as high as $339.40. Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) shares last traded at $321.60, with a volume of 1,453,427 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 294.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 213.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L)’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L)’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

