Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS) Sets New 52-Week High at $410.50

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 410.50 ($5.36) and last traded at GBX 409.76 ($5.35), with a volume of 180460 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 404 ($5.28).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 383.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 347.67.

In other news, insider Vanessa Donegan acquired 5,128 shares of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.64 ($25,995.09).

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies listed elsewhere.

