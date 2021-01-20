Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF accounts for 1.5% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter worth $346,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter worth $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.00. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $75.52.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.