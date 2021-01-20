Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $522.26

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $522.26 and last traded at $522.26, with a volume of 4 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $512.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $500.81 and its 200 day moving average is $470.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.041 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 2,271.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund in the third quarter valued at about $108,000.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

