Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FITB stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

