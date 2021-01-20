Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 0.4% of Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after buying an additional 1,336,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in 3M by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,355,000 after buying an additional 659,549 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after buying an additional 259,324 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,909,000 after buying an additional 239,446 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.33.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.81. The company has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $181.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

