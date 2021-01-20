Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Has $119,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,697 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,777 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 320,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 182,045 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,124,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 335,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after purchasing an additional 93,330 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.20. The stock had a trading volume of 60,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,021. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $144.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

