Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Invests $37,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,247. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $127.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.02.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

