Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 5.5% of Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,001. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $101.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.