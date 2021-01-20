Financial Analysis: Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) & Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals N/A -1.57% -1.56% Lundin Mining 7.59% 5.00% 3.05%

Volatility & Risk

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Lundin Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A Lundin Mining $1.89 billion 3.66 $167.26 million N/A N/A

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Energy Minerals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pure Energy Minerals and Lundin Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Lundin Mining 1 6 10 0 2.53

Lundin Mining has a consensus price target of $9.91, suggesting a potential upside of 5.10%. Given Lundin Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lundin Mining is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Pure Energy Minerals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

