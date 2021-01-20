Financial Comparison: Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) vs. ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 3.63, suggesting that its stock price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -312.35% -103.56% -55.24% Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ReWalk Robotics and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 0 0 N/A

ReWalk Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.87%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $4.87 million 9.35 -$15.55 million ($2.70) -0.68 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $1.50 billion 6.27 $266.95 million N/A N/A

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has higher revenue and earnings than ReWalk Robotics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ReWalk Robotics beats Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. The company is also developing ReWalk Restore, a soft suit exoskeleton for rehabilitation of individuals suffering from a stroke. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers, institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. It offers vascular and non-vascular access infusion devices, infusion sets, syringes, puncture needles, and specialized single-use clinical collection kits; wound healing dressings, wound sutures, and wound cleaning and nonvascular catheter supporting extracorporeal devices; and blood collection, storage, separation, and sterilization equipment. The company also provides prefilled syringes and pre-filled flush syringes; blood collection and blood glucose testing devices; and general anesthesia consumables, local anesthesia consumables, anesthesia auxiliary consumables, ICU equipment, and open and minimally invasive surgical equipment. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of orthopedic products; tumor and blood vessel interventional instruments; implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; industrial automatic equipment and parts; molds; hemo-dialysis equipment; and type I, type II, and type III medical devices. Further, the company is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; wholesale of type I medical devices, surgical devices, and other disposal medical products; and provision of asset management and enterprise consulting services, as well as logistics and storage services. The company offers its products under the Jierui, Wego Ortho, Yahua, Bangde, and Hai Xing brands. The company also export its products. It serves hospitals, blood stations, and other medical units; and distributors. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.