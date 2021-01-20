Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Short Interest Up 15.6% in December

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 136,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.06 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FISI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Sidoti raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Financial Institutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISI. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 67.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 105,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 22,284 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

