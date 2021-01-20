Financial Review: Insperity (NYSE:NSP) vs. Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO)

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) and Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Insperity and Dalrada Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insperity 0 1 5 0 2.83 Dalrada Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insperity currently has a consensus price target of $87.60, indicating a potential upside of 2.03%. Given Insperity’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Insperity is more favorable than Dalrada Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Insperity and Dalrada Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insperity $4.31 billion 0.76 $151.10 million $3.70 23.21 Dalrada Financial $1.18 million 15.09 -$2.47 million N/A N/A

Insperity has higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Insperity and Dalrada Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insperity 3.58% 717.51% 10.36% Dalrada Financial -143.77% N/A -203.65%

Risk & Volatility

Insperity has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dalrada Financial has a beta of 8.76, indicating that its stock price is 776% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.2% of Insperity shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Insperity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Dalrada Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Insperity beats Dalrada Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that offers professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients; various personnel management services; and employer liability management services, as well as solutions for middle market. In addition, the company offers MarketPlace, an e-commerce portal that offers a range of products and services; and Workforce Acceleration, a human capital management and payroll services solution; time and attendance; performance management; organizational planning; recruiting; employment screening; expense management; retirement; and insurance services. The company operates through 82 offices in the United States. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

Dalrada Financial Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer. In addition, the company offers software and technology solutions in the areas of test engineering, accessibility engineering, product engineering, and application modernization. Further, it provides cleaning solutions with electrostatic machines to spray and deodorize residential, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, manufacturing, automotive, schools/education systems, and other facilities The company was formerly known as Imaging Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Dalrada Financial Corporation in April 2004. Dalrada Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

