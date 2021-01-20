Financial Services Advisory Inc Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF makes up about 0.9% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned 0.28% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 382.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.37. 6,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,400. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $45.28.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

