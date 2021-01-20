First Bankers Trustshares (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Trading Down 0.3%

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) dropped 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $29.75. Approximately 306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33.

About First Bankers Trustshares (OTCMKTS:FBTT)

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to retail, institutional, and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

