First Command Bank Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Command Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 507.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock opened at $141.23 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $142.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.