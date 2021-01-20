First Command Bank Buys 11,467 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Command Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 295.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.81. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

