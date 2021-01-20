First Command Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Command Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.1% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,155,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,844,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,035,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 259,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,962,000 after buying an additional 115,633 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $252.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $257.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.79.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

