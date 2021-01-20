First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.24 Million

Analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will post sales of $7.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.20 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported sales of $10.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $29.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.45 million to $29.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $31.49 million, with estimates ranging from $31.18 million to $31.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 161.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCRD. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCRD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. 82,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $110.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

