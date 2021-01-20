First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Short Interest Update

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $22.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $183.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.72 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan purchased 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,213.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $159,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 41.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

