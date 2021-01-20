First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $19.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

FQVLF opened at $19.03 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%.

First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

