First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Short Interest Update

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.06.

NYSE FRC traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $155.51. 20,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,117. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.07. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $166.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,183,000 after acquiring an additional 306,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,578,000 after acquiring an additional 141,849 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,817,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,310,000 after acquiring an additional 68,233 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,147,000 after acquiring an additional 179,252 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,506,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

