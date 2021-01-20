First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.69 and last traded at $33.90. 732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.288 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%.

