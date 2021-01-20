First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,320,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 165,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after acquiring an additional 64,653 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 61,203 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,735,000 after acquiring an additional 53,607 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.26. The company had a trading volume of 30,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,628. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.09 and its 200 day moving average is $87.66. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $98.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

